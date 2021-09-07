Nursing Assistant Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Nursing Home Residents In Wakefield, Worcester

LOWELL (CBS) — A nursing assistant from Lowell is charged with sexually assaulting two nursing home residents while working overnight shifts. Charles Wachira, 40, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, the assaults happened at Bear Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wakefield and Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester.

As a CNA, Wachira was responsible for changing, bathing, feeding, toileting, and help incontinent nursing facility residents.

Investigators say in February 2020, Wachira went into a woman’s room and washed her even though she could do it on her own, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

One year later, Wachira allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Bear Hill while saying he needed to “measure” her.

Wachira pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of annoying and accosting a person and two counts of indecent assault and battery upon an elder. A judge released him on personal recognizance as long as he not work or volunteer as a CNA, in nursing homes, rest homes, or in the health care field. He also cannot work or volunteer with anyone over 60 years of age or with disabled individuals. He cannot leave the state without the court’s permission.

He faces similar charges out of Middlesex Superior Court and will be arraigned there at a later date.