Vote for veteran of the year

NORWALK — The Huron County Area Veterans Council is hosting a Veteran of the Year Banquet at the VFW in Bellevue on Dec 4. Council President Mindy Soisson-Calhoun said voting on the Veteran of the Year at a special meeting to be held on Nov. 29. All voting members will be asked to attend to make their vote. All applications need to be turned in prior to that date. Any veteran is eligible and does not have to belong to a veteran organization to be the veteran of the year.