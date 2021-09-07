A New Yorker reflects on the World Trade Center

As a native New Yorker, the World Trade Towers were a constant companion throughout much of my life. The towers were completed April 4, 1973. I was 14 years of age. However, they took 11 years to complete. The early years were all underground construction. Nothing to see. But from the time they reached ground level, my Norwegian grandfather and I visited the construction site in lower Manhattan every summer. The towers were growing and so was I.