9/11 stories - Where were you?

Kerry Loncka, Henry County Sheriff - I was in my office working as a Detective/Lieutenant at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. I was going through the daily reports at my desk. I received a phone call from Capt. Steve Dooley, informing me that a plane had flew into World Trade towers in NYC. I went upstairs to Capt. Dooley’s Office and started to watch the live footage on tv, along with others. At the time, we thought that this was just a terrible accident. The second plane hit the towers and we knew our country was under attack. We then heard that a bomb had exploded at the pentagon (which later was determined to be hit by plane). Sheriff Gib Cady sent our patrol division to the Kewanee and Geneseo airports to enforce the no fly order issued by the President. I will always remember how depressed I was, hearing of the nearly 3,000 people that died that day. Many of them police and firemen. I will never forget.