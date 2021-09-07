CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 MTV VMAs: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and More

By Mike Nied
The MTV Music Video Awards have given us countless iconic moments over the years, and anticipation is high as this year's show looms. The VMAs return to New York City in 2021 and, after staging last year's event across various locations to promote social distancing, the 2021 VMAs are back in one centralized spot. Over the summer, MTV announced that the telecast will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, which is one day before the awards show.

