11 Personnel E114: They are who we thought they were
The first week of the 2021 college football season was filled with surprises, but locally, everything went according to plan. Will Levis was great, Kentucky destroyed ULM and Scott Satterfield has zero dudes on Louisville’s roster. Nick Roush and Adam Luckett discuss it all on a new episode of 11 Personnel and look ahead to a highly anticipated matchup for Missouri that’s shaping up well for the Wildcats. Highlights:www.chatsports.com
