A Fan Favorite Epcot Location Is Finally Reopening After Two Years

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Epcot at Walt Disney World has been undergoing a massive transformation over the last couple of years. While we've seen a few cool new additions, like the new entrance fountain, debut to the public, much of the front half of the park has been hidden behind construction walls. But some of the work that's been done is getting ready to debut as today Disney Parks announced that the brand new main Epcot gift shop, Creations Shop, will be opening on September 15. And that's not all, the popular Coca-Cola sponsored Club Cool, a particular favorite of Epcot stans, will also be back on the same date. Beverly is back, baby.

