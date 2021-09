DC to Randomly Select Eligible, Vaccinated Students as Winners of College Scholarships and iPads. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is reminding DC students and families that, starting this month, all vaccinated District youth ages 12-17 will be eligible to win a $25,000 college scholarship or an iPad with a pair of Beats headphones. As part of the Take the Shot, Youth DC Giveaway, eight students will be selected as potential winners of a $25,000 scholarship through the establishment of a new 529 DC College Savings Plan account, and 32 students will be selected as potential winners of a new iPad and headphones.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO