Park City water main break causes flooding

By Jeff Tavss
 6 days ago
A water main break at a Park City strip mall caused flooding concerns Tuesday.

Crews were attempting to replace the water line on Boot Hill when it broke around 1 p.m.

Park City Fire District

Park City Fire District officials say potentially two million gallons of water flooded the parking lot at the Snow Creek Plaza.

Park City Fire District

Some water made its way into businesses before sandbags were able to stop the flow and the water main was repaired. There is no threat to the city's water supply, according to Park City officials.

Park City Fire District

The plaza is currently open, but people were being told to use caution when in the area.

It's not known if any locations suffered severe damage caused by the break.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Strip Mall#Boot Hill
