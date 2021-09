Rossville, IA (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed by an airborne kayak in northeastern Iowa on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says 75-year-old John Thein of Guttenberg Iowa was driving a motorcycle on a rural road in Allamakee County when he was struck by a kayak that had flown off a trailer being pulled by a truck traveling in the opposite direction. The deadly incident was reported shortly before 11 AM.