Steve Gillespie, 70, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home. He was born September 20, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Lowell and Marietta Snow Gillespie. On March 18, 1972, he married Opal Bennett of Buckhannon who survives. In addition to his wife he...