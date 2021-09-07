Hornet's look to have fun, be competitive

PLATTSBURGH | Hornet varsity girl's cross country coach Bailey Fregeau said PHS will hope to have a fun and competitive team in 2021. "This year, there are three returning athletes and four newcomers," said Fregeau. "All of the athletes have been working hard during pre-season to prepare for the competition they will meet during the 2021 season. The team hopes to be competitive at all meets, and end the season as a united, strong team. I look forward to seeing our veteran runners compete in another season, and our new runners experience cross country for the first time. Each athlete this year brings something unique to our team which will only help us to succeed throughout this season."