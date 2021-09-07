Man cited for public intoxication on flight heading into SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A man on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City International Airport was arrested by the police at the gate and later cited for public intoxication on Monday.

The incident adds to growing passenger harassment towards flight attendants, a dynamic that has been common since air travel started back up after pandemic lockdowns.

Susannah Carr, who works as a flight attendant for a major US airline, told CNN that unruly incidents are now “frequent.”

“I come in expecting to get push back. I come in expecting to have a passenger that could potentially get violent,” Carr told CNN .

Earlier this year, airlines for a period of time decided to ban alcohol for on-flight passengers due to unruly behavior.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter