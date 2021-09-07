Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 gets new MIUI Pure Mode, still in beta

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version has come to Mi 10 and Mi 11 series phones. That one arrived several months the MIUI 12.5 was introduced and promised to deliver a cleaner, quicker, and safer UI. Another update is ready and it brings a special feature that can protect mobile users from malicious apps. MIUI Pure Mode is part of MIUI 12.5. It’s not final and official yet as Xiaomi is still in the process of testing it. There are plenty of dangerous apps out there and Chinese OEMs wants to combat them as much as possible.