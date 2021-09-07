FSU defense made strides in opener, but there’s work to be done

Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas (4) sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the second half of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

On the surface, Florida State’s 41-38 overtime loss to No. 8 Notre Dame might seem like another tough blow to the Seminoles’ psyche. But dig deep down and you’ll see, even through the rough moments, there were points that stood out for this young team.

That’s what defensive coordinator Adam Fuller saw when re-watching the film. For every miscue his unit made, there was something that stood out that showed that the defense is making strides.

“Two of the plays we showed this morning were two of our worst plays — execution-wise,” Fuller said of his film session with the defense Tuesday. “But again, it was kind of how do you fix problems with great effort, great determination, and great finish.”

One of those plays was a missed tackle by safety Akeem Dent and while it wasn’t the result he would want, Fuller saw something else that made him excited.

“Akeem misses the tackle but he gets back up and makes it 20 yards down the field,” said Fuller. “I tell him, it doesn’t have to be perfect but it’s got to be done hard.”

While the score wasn’t necessarily indicative of the performance, FSU’s defense played much better than it did last season. The Seminoles featured one of the worst defenses in the ACC, giving up 36 points and 456 yards per game. But on Sunday, the unit showcased its physicality.

After giving up a 41-yard touchdown to Notre Dame on the first possession, the Seminoles held the Fighting Irish to three punts and a turnover on downs before surrendering 10 points before the half. Notre Dame led 17-14 at the break.

Transfers Jermain Johnson and Keir Thomas made an immediate impact on the edges with Johnson recording 2.5 tackles for loss including 1.5 sacks and Thomas adding a sack as well.

The four sacks FSU recorded were the most sacks by the Seminoles since their win over North Carolina last season, and the nine tackles for loss were the most since a win over Alabama State on Nov. 16, 2019.

“I feel like we did good as far as to pass-rushing,” said Thomas, who finished with four tackles.

Even when Notre Dame regained the lead and pushed the advantage to 38-20 late in the third quarter, FSU’s defense buckled down to hold the Irish scoreless in the final 20 minutes. It allowed just 38 yards of offense in the fourth quarter on 14 plays.

“We dominated,” said defensive tackle Fabian Lovett. “We did what we were supposed to do. The key to our defensive line is playing hard.”

It was that physicality upfront that held Notre Dame to 65 yards rushing. It was the lowest output since the Irish were held to 44 yards on the ground by Clemson in last season’s ACC Championship Game loss. The last time FSU held a team to under 100 yards rushing was against Jacksonville State (63) last season.

“I thought our front handled the passing game, run game really well,” said Fuller. “I really liked their responses throughout the whole game, all four quarters, to be honest with you.”

There was also plenty to learn from this loss.

FSU had 13 missed tackles according to Fuller including two on the opening scoring drive by the Irish. And quarterback Jack Coan torched the secondary with 12 passing plays of 15-or-more yards including touchdown throws of 41, 23 and 37 yards.

“We’ve got to be better,” added Fuller. “Whether it’s how you taught it or how it got executed the other day, it didn’t get done.”

But overall, Fuller was pleased with his unit’s physicality and more so, how they responded, for the most part, throughout the game.

“Just go back to playing hard and don’t make it complicated,” he explained. “Play with an unbelievable mindset, a willingness to outwork your opponent and do that play after play. I think that message is being given but it’s being received a little bit more right now, for whatever reason.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .