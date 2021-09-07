CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Celebrates Birthday by Thanking Fans Amid Family Drama

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown turns 39, and he’s not letting anything stop him from celebrating his big day. The oldest of his crew, Brown seems to be the only one in his family that isn’t dealing with life-altering drama. Instead, he went out to town, bought himself a box of cake mix and plans to spend a quiet evening at home celebrating his birthday with his doting fans online.

