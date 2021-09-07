Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLEAN COUNTY At 510 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Forrest to Cooksville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saybrook and Arrowsmith. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH