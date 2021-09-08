President visits New York as he surveys Ida damage in tri-state area

President Joe Biden touched down in New York City Tuesday to visit the tri-state area ravaged by Ida.

Biden landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport and toured both Queens and Manville, New Jersey, which were incredibly hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in the Northeast.

This is Biden's first visit to New York as president of the United States.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the president Tuesday, after announcing that he approved the emergency disaster declaration for the state of New York.

This act makes $5 million immediately available to the areas directly impacted, which includes the Bronx and Brooklyn, as well as the areas the president will be touring today.

The over 7 inches of rainfall that hit the New York City area shattered records. At least 13 New Yorkers died, including one in Brooklyn.