Emerging Lightning Threat

High pressure continues to meander around the Great Basin in the coming days. It’s proximity to our area will keep temperatures above normal. As it digs a bit south late Wednesday into Thursday, it will scoop up some high level moisture, pushing it into our area Thursday into Friday AM. An approaching trough to the west may contribute enough instability to cause some high-based showers/thunderstorms to develop within the region of moisture. Because of a deep, dry later between the moisture and the surface, little to no rainfall would likely reach the ground. However, there may be a threat of isolated lightning strikes.