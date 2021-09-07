Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie Dismissed for Spending Night Away From Hotel, Breaking Bubble

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie was dismissed by coach Gregg Berhalter for breaking the team's COVID-19 bubble on two separate occasions, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

ESPN reports the Juventus midfielder spent a night outside of the bubble while he also reportedly brought an unauthorized person to his hotel room on a separate evening, per TUDN's Hablamos Soccer podcast.

After starting in the USMNT's scoreless draw with El Salvador to open World Cup qualifying, McKennie was suspended for a 1–1 draw with Canada in Nashville for violating the team's COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, Berhalter dismissed McKennie back to Italy, ruling him out for Wednesday's qualifier in Honduras.

“Unfortunately I am suspended for tonight’s match due to a violation of team COVID protocols," McKennie posted on Instagram before the Canada match. "I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”

It's not the first COVID-19 breach for the 23-year-old Texas native. McKennie was suspended in April by then Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo for hosting a party in violation of Italy's COVID-19 protocols.

Along with McKennie, the USMNT will also be missing key starters in Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen (COVID-19) and Barcelona full back Sergiño Dest (injury) against Honduras.