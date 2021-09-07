CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bitcoin Suffers 10% Pull Back On El Salvador’s Debut, Funding Rates Dip

By San Lee
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s price plummeted over 10% on early Tuesday, as El Salvador announced that it would officially accept the major cryptocurrency as the nation’s legal tender. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s slump from Monday accelerated as the crypto failed to hold its $50,000 price level — sliding from $51,000 to $44,700 within a single hour. The sudden sell-off resulted in $1.44 billion in futures liquidations of Bitcoin trades in the past 24 hours, according to data from ByBt.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Debut Funding Rates Dip#Bybt#Btc#Bybit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy