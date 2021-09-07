Bitcoin Suffers 10% Pull Back On El Salvador’s Debut, Funding Rates Dip

Bitcoin’s price plummeted over 10% on early Tuesday, as El Salvador announced that it would officially accept the major cryptocurrency as the nation’s legal tender. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s slump from Monday accelerated as the crypto failed to hold its $50,000 price level — sliding from $51,000 to $44,700 within a single hour. The sudden sell-off resulted in $1.44 billion in futures liquidations of Bitcoin trades in the past 24 hours, according to data from ByBt.