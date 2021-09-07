CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Cops to 'Terrible' Fake Tan Fail at 2018 Met Gala

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I am completely orange." The Met Gala is one of the most fashionable nights of the year -- but for Selena Gomez, it was also home to one of her biggest style fails. The "Only Murders In the Building" star shared a funny story about her self-tanning mishap for the 2018 event during a recent Beauty Secrets video for Vogue. Looking back at one of her least favorite looks, Gomez commented on how her color darkened as the night progressed.

