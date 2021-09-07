CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Mazes Ranked, Including Beetlejuice And Hill House

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
2021 is a truly important year for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. For one, it’s a return to form after the 2020 event's impact was muted for COVID-related reasons, but more importantly, this year's showcase marks 30 years of horror-fueled festivities within the Universal theme parks. Thankfully, the gleefully gore-covered anniversary celebrates and honors Halloween Horror Nights' legacy in awesome ways, from the food additions to the scare zones to the can't-miss haunted mazes that draw millions of visitors each year.

