Ex-NFL Players Plead Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Healthcare Scam

On Tuesday, three former NFL players pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program for retired NFL players. Clinton Portis, 40; Tamarick Vanover, 47; and Robert McCune, 40, were accused of defrauding the 2006 Gene Upshaw NFL Player Reimbursement Account Plan, which provides tax-free medical care reimbursements of up to $350,000 per player for costs not covered by insurance.