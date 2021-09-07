Sovos buys 1099 Pro

Sovos has acquired California-based 1099 Pro, a provider of software and services for tax information reporting. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 1099 Pro offers solutions for 1099 forms, tax identification number (TIN) matching, electronic filing, Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting and more, making it a logical choice for the rapidly expanding Sovos. The buy broadens Sovos’ offerings for small and medium-sized businesses as the tax information reporting landscape undergoes rapid regulatory changes that affect businesses in the United States.