Funeral service for Jerry “Snuffy” Smith will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Davey Wilkenson, Rev. Dennis Lewellyn, and Rev. David Keller officiating. Burial will be at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.