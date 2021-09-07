CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, O'Fallon, Other Artists Part Of Edwardsville Arts Fair In September

This is one of a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair. EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville and O'Fallon artist are featured in this preview of upcoming artists at the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park September 24-26. Christoper Doherty is the Maryville artist and Sharon Wisely is the O'Fallon artist. Artist: Christopher Doherty Location: Maryville, Illinois Artist Statement : "I personally print all of my images on prograde metallic fine Continue Reading

