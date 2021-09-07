CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District 26-6A volleyball update: Teams close out nondistrict play

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs (25-9) went 2-0 on the week, defeating two good nondistrict opponents in San Antonio Cornerstone Christian (25-23, 23-25, 28-30, 26-24, 15-12) — a private school that travels to tournaments all over the state and country — and Westwood (25-22, 25-16, 25-20). In the five-set win over Cornerstone, Arden Besecker knocked down 20 shots, Brinkley Barker had 13 kills, and both Avery Hamlin and Logan Brannan fired 12 shots. Emily Contreras made 48 digs to pace the defense. Kiana Reed recorded 41 assists, with Hamlin adding 25 assists and Abby Teal compiling 28 saves. Besecker also had 29 digs on the night, with Brooke Davis adding nine kills.

