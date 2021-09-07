District 26-6A volleyball update: Teams close out nondistrict play

The PeeWee’s season came to a thrilling conclusion with an eight-team, two-week spectacular nights of memorable games and matchups!. Aug. 3 was the first round of the playoffs with some awe inspiring plays and clutch moments at the plate. The opening game of the night was played between Team Red and Team Orange after a wonderful performance by Aften Myhre singing the national anthem. The words of the anthem were heard through the streets of Eitzen and beyond as Aften belted out the anthem so proudly.

