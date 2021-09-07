CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Boston business community afraid of Michelle Wu? Not anymore

Cover picture for the articleWho’s afraid of Michelle Wu? For months, the conventional answer has been: the business community. I started to believe that, too, until this fund-raising invite flew into e-mail boxes last week from one of the biggest business honchos around: Jack Connors. The founder of Boston advertising firm Hill Holliday is a political rainmaker too and will hold a fund-raiser on Wednesday at his new office on Newbury Street.

