Input sought on Hwy 14 pedestrian bridge in North Mankato

Design and location options are to be revealed next week for a possible pedestrian bridge across Highway 14 from the Caswell Park softball complex to the Commerce Drive business district in North Mankato. File photo

NORTH MANKATO — Area residents will be able to learn more next week about a potential pedestrian bridge across Highway 14 near North Mankato's Caswell Park and offer opinions on possible locations and designs.

The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization agreed a year ago to oversee and finance a feasibility study at the request of city officials, who have included a pedestrian bridge from Caswell to Commerce Drive in long-range comprehensive plans for several years.

The bridge would help tie together two areas divided by the four-lane highway, connect trails and sidewalks south of Commerce Drive to those leading to Benson Park on the city’s north side, and provide a shortcut between Caswell Park and the businesses on Commerce, which include food options and a new hotel.

The bridge would also provide a more direct pedestrian route to Dakota Meadows Middle School. Currently, the highway creates a mile-long barrier for pedestrians between existing sidewalks along Lor Ray Drive to Lookout Drive.

The open house will provide information on possible locations and configurations of a bridge, and opinions will be factored into the final stages of the feasibility study.

"The idea is to get a better understanding of the preferred ways to get a pedestrian/bicycle connection across Highway 14," said Charles Androsky, a transportation planner with MAPO.

The $15,000 study, being conducted by engineering firm Bolton and Menk, is to include up to two bridge structure concepts. The study also requires the firm to examine the feasibility of a preferred location for the bridge — running north from where Tower Boulevard now ends, past the west side of Lloyd Lumber, across the highway and to the parking area between the Caswell softball complex and the Miracle League baseball field/Fallenstein Playground.

An examination of an alternative location was also suggested, and Bolton and Menk is to provide advantages and disadvantages, along with preliminary cost estimates, of each design and location.

The study doesn't guarantee that the bridge will be built. Instead, it aims to evaluate the feasibility, cost and benefits, according to North Mankato Community Development Director Michael Fischer. A final report to the City Council is expected by the end of the year.

"The study is simply a feasibility study," Fischer said. "It doesn't commit the city to building this. It's the first step in the process."

The open house will run from 5-7 p.m. Monday at North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive.

People can also weigh in online at www.mnmapo.org/contact, with a Tuesday deadline for comments. Other options for providing comments are listed at https://mnmapo.org/hwy14bridge/ and the information to be presented at the open house also will be posted on that webpage in coming days.

In-person open houses were a staple of transportation studies prior to the pandemic, and this is MAPO's first in a year and a half.

"We hope to have a good turnout," Androsky said.