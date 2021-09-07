CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Penn State’s James Franklin believe in ‘traps’? A linebacker comparison for Ellis Brooks: Blue-White Breakdown

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
One huge Big Ten win accomplished, one matchup with the defending MAC champion up next. No. 13 Penn State entertains Ball State Saturday at Beaver Stadium and Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin kicked off the week with his Tuesday news conference. Among the topics covered were Franklin’s thoughts on targeting calls, the career of veteran Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks, and the effort of PSU punter Jordan Stout, the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

