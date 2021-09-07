Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Bayfield, southwestern Ashland and northeastern Sawyer Counties through 630 PM CDT At 604 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Namekagon, or 19 miles north of Chippewa Flowage East, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clam Lake around 615 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH