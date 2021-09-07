CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analog Corner #277: David A. Wilson, Wally Malewicz, Siegfried Linkwitz

By Michael Fremer
stereophile.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a few weeks ago, while in California to speak to the San Francisco Audiophile Society, I was asked to interview Siegfried Linkwitz, co-inventor of the innovative Linkwitz-Reilly crossover network, and designer of the Linkwitz Lab magicLX521 open-baffle DIY loudspeaker, among other products. Linkwitz was receiving hospice care at his home, where I interviewed him (footnote 1) and subsequently passed away.

www.stereophile.com

stereophile.com

Leslie Ann Jones: Recording's Future Now

As she moves quietly across the huge scoring stage at Skywalker Studios toward the large, comfortable control room that sits behind glass, it's obvious that Leslie Ann Jones is in charge. She wears no badge that proclaims her authority, although her professional title is impressive: "Director of Music and Scoring, Music and Scoring Recording Engineer and Mixer" (footnote 1). Nor does she speak in a large voice or hit you over the head with her five Grammy awards and four Grammy nominations. But when she turns from watching the 80' × 60' × 30' scoring stage, which has the lowest noise floor of any studio of its size, to question the identities of two women she's never seen before, her voice is clear, calm, and non-threatening, and she displays absolute comfort with authority.
aquariumdrunkard.com

Journeyman :: Steve Gunn On Michael Chapman

The first time I heard Michael Chapman’s music, it felt like a new yet familiar friend. I’ve learned so much from him–his work ethic, his sense of camaraderie during our times together on the road or in the studio, and as a guest at Wytree Farm, Michael and Andru’s lovely, welcoming home. I’ve been with Michael on a broken-down bus in the Bronx, on high-speed trains in Switzerland, on a bumpy flight over Spain. I’ve been a passenger in his Jaguar, speeding down the A1. Bleary morning meet-ups, clutching guitars and what else we had. Weary cups of coffee in American diners. Shuffling to the next gig. Late nights, always magic. Open bottles, open-ended conversations, old and new memories, and music–the music. I’ve absorbed it all. It’s been an honor to know him, or even just to be in the room when he was playing. I know so many of his stories and songs by heart now. I cherish them. I will miss him dearly. | Steve Gunn, September 10, 2021.
mspmag.com

The Dan Wilson School of Rock

Dan Wilson doesn’t believe in writer’s block. When he says this, the impulse is to think, Easy for you to say. After all, Wilson’s spent his entire career writing songs, one after another, for himself and for many, many others. After starting off writing weird midwestern gothic story songs with his brother Matt in Trip Shakespeare, he struck out on his own with the more pop-oriented Semisonic, and pop is exactly what they did when he came up with “Closing Time” in 1998.
stereophile.com

September 2021 Jazz Record Reviews

Impulse! B003370502 (CD). 2021. Ravi Coltrane, Ed Michel, prods.; Baker Bigsby, eng. Luaka Bop's 2017 release of the compilation The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda renewed interest in the singular work of the harpist/ pianist. Reissues of her self-produced cassettes have largely replaced the previous narrative—jazz widow who faded into irrelevance—with a new one: vital voice who followed her faith without faltering in her art.
jazztimes.com

Gerald Clayton: Before & After

“I live close to the ocean here in Los Angeles, so I’m surfing pretty much every day, and fortunately my family is close by—my folks, and my sister and brother-in-law had a baby last year. I’m very grateful for all that. I count my blessings all the time.” In a moment when positivity and gratitude are in short supply, pianist Gerald Clayton exudes both. He’s doing all right on all levels: health and spirit intact, and now, in mid-August, getting reacquainted with life on the road.
londonjazznews.com

Brandon Goldberg – ‘In Good Time’

(SR – BSG10002. Album review by Leonard Weinreich) Brandon Goldberg is fifteen years old. That’s right, fifteen. Afficionados don’t often witness the earliest performances of jazz prodigies, nearly always drummers and pianists. Buddy Rich, also known as ‘Kid Traps’ on the vaudeville circuit, was drumming at two years old. Vic Feldman was amazing the public with his drumming aged seven, moving to piano when he was nine. Herbie Hancock performed a Mozart concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra when he was eleven. Thirteen-year-old Benny Goodman dazzled dancers at gigs. Billy Strayhorn wrote the most elevated art song in jazz, ‘Lush Life’, while still in his teens. Fortunately, some budding talents like Oscar Peterson and the elusive Peter Delano were recorded when very young. And now, Brandon Goldberg, aged fifteen.
ComicBook

Back to the Future Musical to Open Without Roger Bart After Doc Brown Actor Tests Positive for COVID-19

The opening night of London's Back to the Future: The Musical will go on without Doc Brown actor Roger Bart, who tested positive for COVID-19. Deadline confirms understudy Mark Oxtoby will make his debut in the West End production, an adaptation of the classic 1985 comedy co-created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. The film stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly opposite Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric, time-traveling inventor and scientist Doctor Emmett Brown. Olly Dobson headlines as the out-of-time teen in Back to the Future: The Musical, set to run through April 2022.
