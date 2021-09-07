CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report's NFL Staff gives the Falcons a very low power ranking

Cover picture for the articleMuch like any other preseason ranking in any sport, they are all subject to change at a moment’s notice and don’t mean very much. However, unlike the top 25 in a sport like college football, there won’t be very much shuffling after one week. Right now, Bleacher Report’s staff is very bearish on the Falcons:

