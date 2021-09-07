Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff gives the Falcons a very low power ranking

The long wait is over. The NFL is finally, mercifully back in our lives, and the Week 1 slate did not disappoint. In what felt like a possible preview of this year’s AFC playoffs, the high-flying Chiefs shrugged off a 12-point second-quarter deficit to come back to beat the Browns, the Steelers outlasted the Bills, and the Dolphins narrowly edged the Patriots in Foxborough. The NFC West, meanwhile, looks like the early favorite as the best division in football: The Seahawks dominated the Colts, the Rams battered the Bears, the Cardinals destroyed the Titans, and the 49ers held off the Lions on the road. Elsewhere, the Chargers got a nice win over the Washington Football Team, the Saints absolutely dismantled the Packers, and the Bengals and Texans got surprising wins over the Vikings and Jaguars, respectively. The Eagles opened up their season with a dominant win against the Falcons, the Broncos routed the Giants, and the Panthers beat the Jets. Finally, on Monday Night Football, the Raiders beat the Ravens in one of the wildest overtime games I’ve ever seen.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO