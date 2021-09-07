CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: A Unique Perspective on Electing a Mayor for Newport Beach

Cover picture for the articleI have a unique perspective on why we need to support the Elect Our Mayor campaign. As a Newport Beach Harbor Commissioner, I know that we can pretty well chart the growing international appeal of our City by simply looking out on the water. I would have loved to have seen John Wayne atop The Wild Goose in the 1960s when Newport Beach was still a growing city with the recently-shuttered buffalo ranch. Today, we see mega-yachts from around the world passing by residents and tourists on Duffy boats and SUPs.

