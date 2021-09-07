CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

The perfect way to end summer: After busy 6 days, Canfield Fair begins cleanup

By Megan Lee
27 First News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the Canfield Fair is over, there is still a lot of work to be done. On Tuesday, people were cleaning up and moving on to the next event. The crowds of people have left the Canfield Fairgrounds, but there was still a lot of activity there Tuesday. Many vendors were closing up shop, taking down rides to get ready for more fairs and festivals and preparing animals for a trip back to their barns.

www.wkbn.com

