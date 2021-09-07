CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest Monster Fest Slashes its Way Through the Quad Cities

By Becky In Black
 6 days ago
With Labor Day Weekend being the un-official end of Summer and start to Fall, there really is no better time to get ready for all things creepy in preparation for Halloween. The Midwest Monster Fest returned to its old stomping grounds at The Rust Belt over the weekend to bring the Quad Cities a wide variety of horror themed vendors, independent film screenings, a cosplay contest, and of course cameos from some of your favorite actors and actresses in the horror genre.

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois.

