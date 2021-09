Ann Sherwood (Wiley) Olkkola, 78, of Ossipee, N.H., died Aug. 29, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Ann was born in Ayer, Mass., Nov. 12, 1942, to Joseph and Beverly (Sherwood) Wiley. She graduated from Dennis Yarmouth High School in 1960 as a member of the National Honor Society, graduated...