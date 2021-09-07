Historical society tries to rebuild Thomas Paine Cottage after Ida floods cause severe damage

Ida has left behind close to $100,000 in damages at a historical landmark in New Rochelle.

Flash flooding caused by Ida last week badly damaged the Thomas Paine Cottage Museum and grounds near North Avenue in New Rochelle.

The cottage was built in 1770 and is part of the museum that was officially opened in 1910.

There was more than 4 feet of water in the basement, and a bridge that was built over a creek on the property toppled over. A car in the parking lot was under water, along with a shed.

By the end of the night, the entire home looked like it was in the middle of a lake.

The museum is owned by the Huguenot and New Rochelle Historical Association. They say they felt helpless during the storm, plus the pandemic has had a devastating effect on them.

“We've had an awful year with COVID just like everyone else,” says Gary Bush, of the historical association. “We live on donations and fundraisers, and we haven't been able to have any for the past 2 years and basically we're hoping for FEMA and donations.”

The association says they will apply for grants and look to FEMA for help. They're also hoping people will donate to their Facebook fundraiser to keep Thomas Paine and New Rochelle’s history alive.

