Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 513 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Piper City to Colfax, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Gilman, Chatsworth, Onarga, Cissna Park, Piper City, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville, Clarence, Strawn and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH