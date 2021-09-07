CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Charm Offensive’ starts with a romance set on a reality TV show, quickly moves into deeper territory: Book review

By Robert Allen Papinchak
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Alison Cochrun is sly. The Portland-area high school English teacher’s debut novel, “The Charm Offensive,” which comes out Tuesday, is not just a fluffy LGBTQ+ rom-com. It starts out looking as though it might be a scathing satirical sendup of reality TV romance dating franchises, then subtly segues into a searing exploration of gender identity, sexism and mental health.

