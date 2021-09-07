Homochitto River Race online registration is under way

By Sean Dunlap

Franklin Advocate

The annual Homochitto River Race — held in conjunction with the much-anticipated Homochitto River Festival in Meadville — is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.

The competition begins promptly at 8 a.m. at Camp Ridge Point located at 710 Homochitto Campout Road Southeast in Franklin County.

On-site check-in activity begins at 7 a.m.

The event will feature a 5-kilometer run and a kayak race along with a tri-race involving the run and boat events combined with a mountain bike competition.

Fees to participate in the 2021 Homochitto River Race include:

• 5K run only —$30.

• Kayak race only — $30.

• 5K and kayak events — $50.

• Tri-race (including 5K, kayak race and mountain bike course) — $65.

For those who preregister prior to Friday, Oct. 1, an event T-shirt will be guaranteed for those participants.

First and second places recognition will be given in each event.

Complete event information and registration forms with a fee payment link are available online now at www.homochittoriverfestival.org/river-race-5k.

5K run information

• A water station for 5K participants will be located about 1/3 of the way along the course and runners will pass it twice during the race.

• There will be no other water stations so runners might want to bring water to meet their individual needs.

Kayak information

• All participants in the kayak race must supply their own vessels, which should be of single occupancy construction as this is not a team event.

• No form of propulsion is allowed — except for the participant’s paddle.

• No foot operated paddle boats will be permitted in the race.

• The Homochitto River is considered a navigable waterway and those taking part are to follow applicable state laws. All kayak participants under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet.

• All participants in the kayak race must have their kayak staged at the river’s edge under the bridge at Camp Ridge Point no later than 7:15 a.m., the morning of the competition. Stage your kayak before you arrive at the registration area. This will ensure you are ready to go at race time.

Racers taking part in both the 5K run and kayak race will continue past the 5K finish line and across the bridge to continue to their kayaks.

Tri-race information

• Tri-race bike participants are required to wear a helmet — without exception.

• No e-bikes, gravel bikes or road bikes will be allowed in the event.

• Racers participating in the 5K-kayak and mountain bike event must stage their bikes at the Camp Ridge Point headquarters no later than 7:15 a.m., the morning of the event.

• The biking section will be about 9.5 miles long. The terrain is primarily gravel roads with some off-road situations.

Tri-racers will complete the 5K course and immediately begin the bike portion of the race. The bike portion will begin and end at the Camp Ridge Point headquarters.

At the conclusion of the bike portion, racers will run across the bridge to begin the kayak portion of the event.

All races, with the exception of the 5K-only race, will end about six miles down the Homochitto River at the U.S. Highway 98 East bridge.

No transportation will be provided back to Camp Ridge Point so make arrangements accordingly.

Most racers will stage an extra vehicle at the bridge for a ride back at the end of the competition.

For information on the event, contact Brad Jones at 601-248-4488.