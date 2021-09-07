Ted Lasso And 5 Bill Lawrence Shows And How To Watch Them Online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It is hard to find a more wholesome show on television (or streaming) right now than the Apple TV+ mega-hit comedy, Ted Lasso. But, if you have found yourself in a pinch and want to watch series like it, then going through co-creator Bill Lawrence’s previous contributions to the medium is as good a place as any, especially if you’re already caught up with the fish-out-of-water adventures of Jason Sudeikis’ lovable character. Below we will break down other shows from the Primetime Emmy Award-winning television writer/producer, like Scrubs and Spin City, as well as where you can watch them online.