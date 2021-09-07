USMNT dismissed Weston McKennie for multiple COVID-19 violations?

Weston McKennie tested positive for COVID-19 last October and was suspended by former Juve manager Andrea Pirlo in April of this year for hosting a gathering that broke health and safety guidelines. IPA

United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie was suspended for this past Sunday's 1-1 draw against Canada in a World Cup qualifier due to violations of the program's COVID-19 policies and dismissed entirely from the team on Monday ahead of Wednesday's qualifier at Honduras.

There's now more information on the exact nature of McKennie's supposed wrongdoings.

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, McKennie spent a night outside of the team's coronavirus bubble during the current international break. Additionally, both Carlisle and TUDN's "Hablamos Soccer" podcast report the 23-year-old brought an unauthorized individual inside the U.S. bubble and into his hotel room on a different night.

As a result, manager Gregg Berhalter released McKennie back to Serie A club Juventus.

McKennie tested positive for COVID-19 last October and was suspended by former Juve manager Andrea Pirlo in April of this year for hosting a gathering that broke health and safety guidelines. Per Ryan Tolmich of Goal.com, U.S. footballing legend Landon Donovan recently said that McKennie's relationship with his American teammates "is almost beyond repair" following these latest alleged errors in judgment.

McKennie's status for future international fixtures and dates is up in the air as the start of the fall months approach.