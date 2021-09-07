CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.

Comments

Dwain D Coleman
5d ago

Sam "Bam" is the primary reason why Alabama football integrated after John McKay and "Bear" Bryant arranged for USC and Alabama to play. Sam single handedly shredded Alabama`s defense, it wasn't long afterwards UA integrated, and for that 🐘Roll🐘Tide🐘fans send our sympathy to the Cunningham family, and rest in peace🙏🏽Sam🙏🏽

Kareem Oweet
5d ago

Loved him when he played for the Patriots, always gave 110 % and was a quality guy in the locker room Community, will be missed by his many fans. Rest in paradise "Bammer" Godspeed. 😇🙏🙏💝🤟🤙✌

A D Shaburkes
4d ago

The man back in the day a legend always rest in peace Sam bam Cunningham condolence to the family praying for your strength.

