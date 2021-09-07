CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Everyone’s Making The Same Suggestion For Latavius Murray After Release

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly releasing backup running back Latavius Murray after he refused a proposed pay reduction on Monday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Murray is coming off his best season in recent years, logging 656 yards and four touchdowns on 146 carries and 176 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. Now hitting the market as a free agent, plenty of teams will like show interest in the former Pro-Bowl RB.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Pro Bowl#Dpt#Justice Hill#Jacobcamenker#Ravenssalarycap#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
206K+
Followers
36K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy