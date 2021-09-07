Everyone’s Making The Same Suggestion For Latavius Murray After Release
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly releasing backup running back Latavius Murray after he refused a proposed pay reduction on Monday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Murray is coming off his best season in recent years, logging 656 yards and four touchdowns on 146 carries and 176 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. Now hitting the market as a free agent, plenty of teams will like show interest in the former Pro-Bowl RB.thespun.com
Comments / 0