Jacob ‘Jacoby’ Mapes, husband, father, son and friend to all passed away September 5, 2021 in Walker, LA at the age of 25 years old. He was born June 21, 1996 in Baton Rouge, LA to parents Harold “Hal” and Carrie Mapes of Walker, LA. Jacob was a lover of music from beginning to end. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing many instruments including the drums, piano, and guitar.