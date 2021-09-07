CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why vaccine skeptics are all in on ivermectin

By Jennifer Reich
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Reich is professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Denver and author of "Calling the Shots: Why Parents Reject Vaccines." The family of Randy Clouse, a 61-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who has been on a ventilator for almost four weeks, asked a judge last month to order the hospital caring for Clouse to give him ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has not been shown to help those infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. As his attorney told a local TV station, “They’ve given him remdesivir, they’ve given steroids. That’s their protocol, they’re done with the protocol. We’ve asked the court to allow ivermectin.” A different court in Ohio ruled last week that a hospital there had to give the drug to Jeffrey Smith after his wife sued to allow the treatment.

