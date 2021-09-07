Myrtle Phillips, age 91 of Clinton, passed away on September 6, 2021. Myrtle was born March 18, 1930 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Conda and Mary Duncan Tackett. Myrtle was a member of Community Baptist Church in Clinton. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, being a homemaker, and her church. In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by her son: Kenneth Ray Pyles, husband: Lonas Phillips, brothers: Arvil Clarence, Carl, Paul, John, and Lewis Tackett, and sister: Hazel Duncan.