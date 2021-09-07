After 2.5 Hours Of Searching, Man Who Overturned Canoe Near Coltons Point Located

COLTONS POINT, Md. -- We are receiving reports of a canoe that overturned earlier today that has one person missing. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on September 7, first responders were alerted to the overturned vessel by phone of a District of Columbia resident who had been on a call with his friend who overturned. His friend was described as a 75-year-old male who had last seen land in the area of Coltons Point and St. Clement's Island.